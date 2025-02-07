Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $599,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

