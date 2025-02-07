Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

