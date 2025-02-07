Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Neurogene worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 192.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rachel Mcminn purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,476,323.60. This trade represents a 3.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 48,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,259,729.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,353,390.41. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGNE opened at $23.30 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGNE. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

