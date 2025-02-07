NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

