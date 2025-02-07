Optas LLC Sells 397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

