Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 262,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

