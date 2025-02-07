Q1 Earnings Forecast for PLTR Issued By Wedbush

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after buying an additional 1,262,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

