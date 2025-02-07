Q3 Earnings Estimate for SXI Issued By Barrington Research

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.70. Standex International has a twelve month low of $149.11 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 93.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,196.71. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.