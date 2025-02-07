Rockline Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

