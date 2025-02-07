SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023,036 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 352,901 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

SOFI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.