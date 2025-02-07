Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,400 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 46,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

