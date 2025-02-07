Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,859 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 881.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after purchasing an additional 319,335 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,562,510. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.