Spire Wealth Management Buys 656 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 23.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Hershey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $152.43 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.