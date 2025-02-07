Spire Wealth Management Has $222,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

ITUB opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

