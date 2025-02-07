Spire Wealth Management Has $255,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3,045.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 520,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRG opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.