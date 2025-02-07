Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

