Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,190 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after purchasing an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

SNPS opened at $533.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

