Spire Wealth Management Sells 753 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management's holdings in BHP Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.70 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

