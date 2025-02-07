Spire Wealth Management Sells 97 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

