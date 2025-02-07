Spring Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

