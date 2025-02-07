Stephens Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $52.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.1 %

ADM opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.