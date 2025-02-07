Stephens Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

