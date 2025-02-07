Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $493.07 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

