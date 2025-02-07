TCP Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

