Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

