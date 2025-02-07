Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

