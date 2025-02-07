The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

