Trust Co of Kansas Has $241,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 375,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.