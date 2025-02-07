Trust Point Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,675.68. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.