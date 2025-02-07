Trust Point Inc. Buys 6,723 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $115.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

