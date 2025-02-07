Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 1,390 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Masimo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

MASI opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

