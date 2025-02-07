Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 247 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 65 shares of company stock worth $90,745 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,333.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,283.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,107.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $471.06 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 65.34%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

