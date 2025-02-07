Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after buying an additional 538,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV opened at $389.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.94.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

