Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.