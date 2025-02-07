Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,145. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

