Trust Point Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

