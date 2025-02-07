Trust Point Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.71 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

