Trust Point Inc. Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,466.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,281.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,176.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,672.31 and a 12-month high of $3,484.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

