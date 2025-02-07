Trust Point Inc. Invests $207,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,760,963.65. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,032 shares of company stock worth $7,587,971. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

