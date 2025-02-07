Trust Point Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $351.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

