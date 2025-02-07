Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,504 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,592,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

