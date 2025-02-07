Trust Point Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

