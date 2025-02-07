Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,680,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $319.62 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

