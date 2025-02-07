TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

