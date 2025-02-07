U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after buying an additional 295,075 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 1,654,905 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after buying an additional 216,965 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,109,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,917,000 after buying an additional 78,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after buying an additional 192,534 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

