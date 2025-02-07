U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,337,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

