U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.