U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock worth $8,913,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

