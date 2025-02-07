U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.