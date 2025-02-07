U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,427,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,962.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,448.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

